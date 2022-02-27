Current account concerns

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has downplayed the record high monthly reading for the current account deficit of $2.55 billion for January by attributing it to “imports in kind – like Covid vaccines – that are fully financed”. But the fact that a temporary emergency payment pushed it over the edge still implies that it is in a precarious position. International commodity prices defying expectations and staying elevated is understandably a very big concern, but so are things like exports still not picking up and remittances beginning to decline. SBP’s own data says that the trade deficit rose about nine percent in January while remittances dropped 15pc month-on-month.

Now, unless there is really some truth in Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s recent revelation, that the government has put together a “wholesale plan for industrialisation” that will help achieve seven-percent-plus growth for 20-25 years, the people are in for another round of higher prices and higher taxes. Oil shot through the $100 per barrel mark as soon as Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and there is plenty of upward pressure on all essential commodities that we import – like wheat, much of which, ironically enough, comes from Ukraine and Russia. There’s already talk of another Rs10 per litre increase in prices at petrol pumps at the turn of the month.

And more taxes because export revenue is not nearly enough, remittances are under pressure and FDI (foreign direct investment) is drying, which leaves the government with no other trick to balance its books. It’s true that the government can do very little about international developments pushing up commodity prices. But it could still have planned better since not many analysts expected prices to come down significantly anytime soon, but it still did and made budgetary estimates based on it.

Now both the government and the people are in a pretty tight spot. The people because the last thing they need is higher prices and more taxes. And the government because how people feel about just such things often shows very strongly at the next available election. *