The government neither confirmed nor denied reports in parts of the press last week that it had released dozens of TTP prisoners, after refusing to do so earlier, in a bid to revive peace talks. But one thing that needs no confirmation from anybody is the fact that TTP is still going about its killing spree inside Pakistan. And that ought to be proof enough, if some were still needed, that the interim Afghan government is not fulfilling its word of keeping the terror outfit from indulging in acts of terror in other countries. Two more policemen lost their lives and one was injured in a gun attack in Quetta on Friday that was promptly claimed by TTP.

The Pakistani public is reminded after every such incident that the country’s government and security forces would never allow any threat to the peace, and all such attempts and those behind them would be crushed sooner rather than later. Yet it’s also become pretty clear by now that the one sure way of nipping this evil in the bud this time, before it assumes the same proportions as last time, is uprooting TTP’s sanctuary in Afghanistan and unravelling its sleeper cell network in Pakistan. For that, it might become necessary to nudge Kabul a little harder than Islamabad seems to have done so far.

While providing security to life and property of all citizens is the number-one job of any and all governments, it’s also very important not to forget that any more terror and violence at this point in time could well deliver the kiss of death to the economy. If the government is really serious about promises to raise foreign investment and improve sectors like tourism, it will first have to clear the security minefield that keeps outsiders, and their money, well away. And prisoner-release and peace talks might not be the best way to do it. *