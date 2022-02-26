Qureshi ‘hopes’ Sindh govt will not create hurdles in PTI’s march

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi hoped on Saturday that the Sindh government will not create hurdles in the party’s march scheduled to take place in the province from today. In a short message released prior to his departure to Sindh, the foreign minister said that the PTI had the right to put its message forward in Sindh, in a democratic manner, “just as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari does in Punjab”.

He hoped the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Sindh government would not create hurdles in the way of the PTI’s rally as the latter had no other intentions.

“I want to state that the PTI workers in Punjab will take note if our processions or party workers are targeted,” Qureshi cautioned.

Qureshi will be leading the PTI’s march from Kamu Shaheed area in Sindh today along with other leaders of the party’s Sindh chapter. The ‘‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ will culminate in Karachi on March 6 after passing through Ghotki, Pano Akil, Sukkar and 27 other districts of the province.

The PTI leader further urged the people of Sindh to think about their future as they had been “bearing a government for the last 15 years that had burdened them with its corruption”.

“Get ready and join the procession for a prosperous, stronger and better Pakistan,” he said as he expressed optimism that the oppressed segments of Sindh, “tired of PPP’s corrupt rule”, will come out and resist the injustice.

“Time has come to break the shackles of slavery and move ahead. It is a message, a philosophy and a manifesto,” he said, adding that the PTI was offering the people of Sindh an alternative.