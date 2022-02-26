PIA finalizes arrangements for evacuating stranded Pakistanis in Ukraine: Spox

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has chalked out a flight operation for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine due to prevailing situation there, said the national flag carrier spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez on Saturday.

In a news statement, he said preparations had been completed to send two flights to Poland from Pakistan on Sunday. However, the departure of flights was subject to the arrival of Pakistani citizens in Poland, he added. The spokesman said the flights were likely to reach Warsaw (capital of Poland) as the arrangements at the existing airports near Ukraine-Poland borders especially Lublin city were not sufficient for the operation of a large size aircraft.

He said the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine was not only contacting all those Pakistanis who wanted to return the country, but also providing them all-out information in this regard. The PIA management was in full contact with the Foreign Office and officials of Pakistani embassy, he added.