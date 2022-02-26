Pakistan records 14 coronvirus deaths, 1,207 new infections in a day

On Saturday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,207 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,507,657. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,153.

Moreover, a total of 53,625 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 1,207 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 25, 313 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,440,292.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 37,212.

On the other, 567,000 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,789 in Punjab, 215,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,240 in Islamabad, 35,322 in Balochistan, 42,909 in Azad Kashmir and 11,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.