Zia Ullah for increase of fund for Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat

KOHAT: Chairman DDAC Kohat MPA Zia Ullah Bangash held meeting with Secretary Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Mehmood Khan and discussed in detail of increasing funds for Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat besides issue related to department and contractor concerns were discussed during the meeting.

Zia Ullah Bangash and Secretary Planning and Development had also talked about increasing the funds of Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat in the wake of rise in prices of construction materials.

The tender for Liaquat Memorial Hospital Kohat was issued in 2018, after which there is a difference in the prices of construction materials in 2022, due to which a request has been made to the Planning and Development and Finance Department to increase the funds.

A meeting was convened on Tuesday, next, under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to increase the prices of schemes approved in 2017 and 2018.