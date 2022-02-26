British Airways cancels flights due to ‘technical issues’

London: British Airways on Saturday cancelled all short-haul flights from London’s Heathrow Airport until 1200 GMT due to “continuing technical issues.”

“We are extremely sorry that due to the continuing technical issues we are facing we have regrettably had to cancel all short-haul flights from Heathrow today until midday,” the flagship carrier said in a statement. Long-haul services at Heathrow and all flights at Gatwick and London City Airport will operate as planned but may be subject to delays.

“Our teams have been working hard through the night and will continue to do so to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” BA said. Russia on Friday banned all British-linked airlines from its airspace after London banned Russian planes from landing in Britain following its invasion of Ukraine. But the National Cyber Security Centre said that the airline’s problems did not appear to be due to a malicious attack.