Security Forces kill a terrorist in Spinwam IBO

RAWALPINDI: The Security Forces on Saturday killed a terrorist amid intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan District.

During the IBO, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It is said that the killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.