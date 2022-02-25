Gifting plants a new trend in twin cities

Gift-giving trend has slightly changed this year in twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as people have started gifting plant saplings to their loved ones instead of traditionally given synthetic gifts. A recent happening in Islamabad strongly espoused this notion, as a resident of the capital city gifted a cactus plant to every guest at a walima reception hosted by him. “This man placed an order at our nursery to deliver 100 saplings of cactus and succulent plant.

We were surprised to learn that he was buying these plants for his guests,” informed the owner of Al-Fazl Nursery Usman Khan. He further told APP that nowadays Islolities preferred to take along beautifully packed plant saplings instead of fruits or sweets whenever they paid a visit to their friends and family. The owner of Islamabad Nursery, Shujat Awan narrated the same story. He said that majority of his customers pick indoor plants such as an elovera or a cactus pot for gift-giving. “Since the advent of spring, a demand for outdoor and flowering plants has also been increased as people are giving them as presents to their friends and relatives,” he added.