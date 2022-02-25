ECP to ensure free and transparent elections

Election Commissioner Officer Zeeshan Khan Friday has said that free, fair and transparent elections in the country is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club (ACP).

Regional Election Commission Officer Aziz Bahadur also addressed on the occasion while officers of Election Commission and candidates contesting in the local body elections were also present on the occasion.

Regional Election Commissioner said that voters would be allowed to cast their votes on the expired ID card while all voters must keep their original ID card for voting. He further said that vote will be invalidated by stamping the thumbprint on the ballot papers rather than a stamp. A total of 135 polling stations will be established in Havelian Tehsil, 64 in Lora Tehsil and 52 in Lower Tanawal Tehsil. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm. There is a shortage of government buildings for polling stations. All the candidates should create a conducive environment in the elections so that they can set an example for other districts, the regional election officer said.

He further said that special measures have been taken to ensure the registration of voters, the ballot of 6 categories has been issued for the local body elections where brown ballot will be used for minority and yellow ballot for youth candidates. Giving the details of other colours the district election officer said that the color of the ballot paper for VC chairman is white, for general VC is light gray, for women is pink, for Kisan the ballot paper colour is light green. He further said that 737 polling stations have been established in all four tehsils of the district where 91714 voters will exercise their right to vote.

District Election Commission Officer Zeeshan Khan said that less cooperation from the citizens and involvement in the special campaign for registering voters has been witnessed. During the election, registration and transfer of votes is not possible under Article 39 of the Constitution, nor does the Election Commission have powers at the district level as due to the computerized system, it is no longer possible to register as voter elsewhere, he added. During the polling, one cannot cast his vote without the original identity card, according to the law, if there is a need to extend the polling period it will be announced three hours in advance, Zeeshan Khan said. He said that 6 category ballot papers will be received where voters will exercise their right to vote. Voters will seal all ballot papers and put them in the box, sick women, senior citizens and transgender will get priority to cast their vote so that they can avoid the hassle of waiting. District Election Commission Officer Zeeshan Khan said that a polling agent would be allowed in the counting of votes at the polling booth, the observer should cooperate with the Election Commission and not interfere.