Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival postponed due to snowfall

The most awaited Gabin Jabba Snow Sports Festival has been postponed for two days due to continuous snowfall and heavy rain, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan told media on Friday. He said the decision of the postponement was taken for the safety and security of the tourists, both local and foreign.

He said that Gabin Jabba Sports Festival was supposed to start on Friday but due to heavy snowfall and torrential rain since last night, the decision of the postponement was taken. He said now the opening ceremony of the festival would be organized on February 27 while the festival will continue till February 28. The festival has been postponed for two days due to incessant snowfall and inclement weather, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said. In view of this situation, it has been decided to postpone the festival for two days, he confirmed. He said that accommodation facilities have been provided to tourists, players, officials related to the festival at various hotels in Swat so that they can enjoy the snowfall here. The Gabin Jabba Sports Festival will start on Sunday and the events will start after the opening ceremony.

Due to continuous snowfall in Gabin Jabba, the opening event was postponed till Sunday morning. All activities are postponed till Sunday as we could not compromise on the safety and security of visitors, tourists and sportspeople, Junaid Khan said. “Everyone visiting Gabin Jabba is our guest and we will be providing them accommodation in hotels in Swat. They can enjoy their stay and visit areas where snow falls is not happening like Fizza Gat, Riverside area, Bahrain and Madain, Marghazar (White palace), Archeological sites in Barikot, Salampur Shawls markets. Chail Bishigram trout hatcheries in Madain, Swat Museum, Karakar top at Barikot,” he concluded.