Courteney Cox recalls ‘looking really strange’ with facial fillers

Years ago, Courteney Cox felt unsatisfied with her appearance with facial fillers, so she pivoted to trying to look more natural.

In a Feb. 20 interview with the the U.K.’s Sunday Times, the 57-year-old Friends alum recalls getting cosmetic treatments in the past to appear younger and the gossip that followed.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that for years,” Cox said. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s–t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

The actress added that “people would talk about me, I think,” and that “there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.'”

Cox, who appears in the new Starz! comedy horror TV series Shining Vale, has spoken about her past usage of cosmetic treatments before. In 2017, she told NewBeauty magazine, that she finds it hard growing older, especially in Hollywood and talked about being offered and recommended injections and fillers.

“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered,” she said. “You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s–t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!” I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize.”

Cox told NewBeauty, “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

Courteney Cox

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she told The Sunday Times in February 2022. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s–t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

She added, “There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.'”

Cardi B

In 2019, Cardi told her fans that she had recently undergone liposuction. She later discussed the recovery process, telling E! News, “When you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing. But it’s actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.”

Chrissy Teigen

In 2017, the supermodel and TV host talked about her experience getting liposuction.

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things,” Refinery 29 quoted her saying, “It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

In June 2020, Teigen also underwent surgery to remove her breast implants.

Angelina Jolie

In a 2013 New York Times op-ed, the actress revealed that she possesses the BRCA1 gene that increases the risk of breast cancer and had undergone a preventative double mastectomy, with reconstructive surgery “of the breasts with an implant.”

Tyra Banks

In her memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the supermodel revealed that she went under the knife early in her career. “I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching,” she wrote in her book. “I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair and I did my nose.”

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory star told Cosmopolitan getting breast implants in 2004 was “the best decision I ever made.” Cuoco also came clean to Women’s Health about a nose job, as well as receiving a filler in a line “in my neck I’ve had since I was 12.”

Tara Reid

The American Pie star had a botched breast job and liposuction in 2004. “My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing,” she told CBS News in 2006. “I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn’t wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work.”

Reid went under the knife again that year to fix the results of the previous procedures.

Jennifer Aniston

“I had fixed-best thing I ever did,” the actress told People in 2007. “I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine.”

Jamie Lee Curtis

“I’ve done it all,” the actress told The Telegraph in 2002. “I’ve had a little plastic surgery. I’ve had a little lipo. I’ve had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it.”

Amanda Bynes

“I was born with a webbing in between my eyes,” the Hairspray actress tweeted in 2013. “That was a birth defect that I had surgically removed!”