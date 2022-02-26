Kendall’s 818 Tequila Company responds to lawsuit filed by competitor Tequila 512

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila company isn’t exactly raising a glass to this news. On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Tequila 512 filed a lawsuit against its competitor for trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Tequila 512 alleges 818 Tequila “simply and blatantly copied the branding” of its beverage. Attorneys point to the use of a three-digit area code in the name of Jenner’s brand and allege that 818 Tequila “chose to copy” the brand’s distinctive black lettering inside a vertical yellow rectangle on its bottles. “Comparing the two products,” court documents read, “customers would easily believe, incorrectly, that the products are related.”

In a statement to TMZ, a company rep for 818 Tequila said, “We are reviewing the complaint and believe the allegations are without merit.”

While Jenner is a spokesperson for the brand, her sister Kim Kardashian is also mentioned in the lawsuit. According to court documents, 818 Tequila promoted its beverage as a virtual product that could be purchased on the mobile app game titled Kim Kardashian Hollywood.

“The image that Defendant used in the app was of a bottle of Plaintiff’s 512 Tequila,” court documents stated. “Plaintiff did not authorize this use in any way. Either Defendant intentionally used Plaintiff’s bottle, hoping to further blur the lines between the two products, or Defendant was itself confused about the difference between the two brands.” E! News has reached out to Jenner and Kardashian’s rep for comment and has not heard back. They are not listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Back in May, when 818 Tequila first launched, Tequila 512 took to Instagram and pointed out the apparent similarities between the companies.

“You may have seen that @kendalljenner released a ‘new’ tequila today,” the social media post stated. “Note the similarities, including the color, the name and it is made at the same distillery in Tequila Mexico as ours. Their batches are being distilled twice. Ours three times. Yet she is charging twice as much per bottle.”

E! News has reached out to 818 Tequila for comment and has not heard back.