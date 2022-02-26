Import bill shrinks to $6.05b on monthly basis in Jan

Pakistan’s import bill in January 2022 remained $6,053 million as compared to $7,580 million in December 2021, showing a decrease of 20.15 percent; however, it increased by 26.03 percent as compared to imports worth $4,803 million in January 2021.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), imports during July–January (2021- 2022) totalled $46,616 million as against $29,257 million during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 59.33 percent.

Main commodities of imports during January 2022 were petroleum products, petroleum crude, liquefied natural gas (LNG), medicinal products, palm oil, plastic materials, iron & steel scrap, iron & steel, mobile phone and wheat.

The import bill of the petroleum group for the month of January 2022 shrank by around 25 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to stand at $1.1 billion compared to $1.45 billion in December 2021. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the import bill of the same group jumped by 90 percent against $582 million in January 2021, according to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The main products during the month that contributed to declining petroleum’s import bill were petroleum products, petroleum crude and LNG as their imports on a MoM basis declined by 13.85 percent, 53pc, and 20.34pc respectively. Whereas these three products increased import bill on yearly basis as LNG (199pc), petroleum products (82.86pc) and petroleum crude (43pc).

Meanwhile, the import of machinery also witnessed a decline of 5pc MoM and an increase of 23.5pc YoY to $885.28 million during the month under review against the imports of $934.4 million in the previous month and $717.67 million in January 2021.

Under the machinery group, the major portion of import was associated with telecom machines as it stood at $213 million, observing a decline of 8.18pc YoY and 0.13pc MoM. Within the telecom, the imports of mobile phones moved down significantly by 21pc MoM to $135.71 million from $171.31 million during December 2021 while on yearly basis, the import of mobile phones depicted a plunge of 29pc YoY, compared to Rs190.87 million in January 2021.

Similarly, the import bill of the agriculture and chemical group which comprises manufactured fertilizer, insecticides, plastic material, medicinal products, and other agricultural and chemical products, witnessed a decline of 6pc MoM to clock in at Rs873 million in January 2022, compared to Rs929 million in December 2021. However, on a yearly basis, the import bill of the same group saw an increase of 28pc YoY against Rs678.19 million in January 2021.

In addition, the food group including palm oil, tea, pulses, sugar, and wheat also dropped to Rs744.4 million in January 2022, down by 8.7pc MoM, compared to Rs815.3 million in December 2021. On the other hand, the import bill of the same group inched up by 5.6pc YoY against the bill of Rs705 million in January 2021.

Under the same group, the imports of wheat witnessed a decline of 99.2pc MoM and 99.7pc YoY to stand at Rs311 million during the review period. Similarly, the import of sugar has also plunged by 53.6pc MoM and 92pc YoY to clock in at Rs272 million in January 2022.

The imports of other products such as textile and metals decreased by 12.46pc MoM, 22.23pc MoM respectively while the transport group’s imports witnessed a meagre increase of 0.56pc MoM during January 2022.