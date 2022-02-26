PSX gains 153 points to close in on 44,000 level

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) toeing the global stock markets, remained positive on Friday and the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 153.7 points (+0.35 percent) to close at 43,984.24 points.

The PSX opened on a positive note and remained in the green territory for almost the entire session. The international crude oil prices remained volatile, which hampered the market from a stronger recovery a day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused turmoil in financial markets and triggered a sell-off in global stock markets including the PSX.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 386.79 points, showing an intraday low of 43,805.73 points and a high of 44,192.52 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 155.09 points (+0.52 percent) to close at 30,217.43 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 82.89 points (+0.38 percent) to close at 21,806.5 points.

A total of 362 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 206 closed up, shares of 131 closed down while shares of 25 companies remained unchanged. Out of 92 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 55 closed up and 32 closed down and five remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 108.42 million to 241.64 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 46.22 million to 90.04 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 20,687 to 103,006, while the value traded decreased by Rs2.01 billion to Rs6.74 billion. Overall, market capitalisation increased by Rs38.64 billion.

Among scrips, WTL topped the volumes with 33.25 million shares, followed by FlyingR1 (15.4 million) and TELE (11.1 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included WTL, FlyingR1, TELE, GGL, and UNITY, which formed over 32 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, RMPL remained the top gainer for the fourth straight day and witnessed an increase of Rs266.67 (2.54 percent) per share, closing at Rs10,766.67, whereas the runner-up was BATA, the share price of which climbed up by Rs110 (5.53 percent) to Rs2,100. OTSU remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs16.91 (7.45 percent) per share, closing at Rs210.1, followed by PMRS, the share price of which declined by Rs12 (2.08 percent) to close at Rs565 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards north were fertilizer with 70 points, commercial banks (26 points), oil & gas marketing companies (22 points), food & personal care products (20 points) and tobacco (16 points). The most points added to the index were by FFC which contributed 32 points followed by MEBL (27 points), ENGRO (22 points), PAKT (16 points) and UNITY (15 points).The sectors taking the index towards south were oil & gas exploration companies with 40 points, technology & communication (21 points), cement (11 points), cable & electrical goods (4 points) and real estate investment trust (3 points). The most points taken off the index were by NBP which stripped the index of 30 points followed by PPL (25 points), TRG (20 points), OGDC (17 points) and MCB (15 points).