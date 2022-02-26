DAP sale surges 35pc, urea offtake drops 7.8pc in January

The sale of diammonium phosphate (DAP) surged 35 percent while sale of urea decreased 7.8 percent in January 2022 against the same month last year. According to the monthly data issued by the National Fertilizer Development Company (NDFC), the sales of DAP increased 35 percent in January 2022 to 113,000 tonnes against 84,000 tonnes recorded in the same month last year.

DAP offtake was 792,000 tonnes during Rabi 2021-22 (October-January), lower by 9.6 percent compared to the same time frame of Rabi 2020-21. The report stated that the price of a 50kg bag of DAP in the domestic market during the said month increased by 10.6 percent to Rs9,237 when compared to Rs8,351 reported in December 2021.

In the international market, FOB DAP prices in Australia were quoted around $626-875 per tonne FOB bulk while in the China market it ranged between $870-884/tonne FOB during January 2022. Province-wise, DAP offtake during the review month rose by 23 percent, 94 percent, and 88 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in Punjab, Sindh, and KP, while in Balochistan offtakes decreased by 30 percent.

Going by the report, DAP availability, in the current season of Rabi 2021-22 would be around 1,174,000 tonnes, which includes 353,000 tonnes of opening inventory, 385,000 tonnes of imported supplies and domestic production of 436,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, the expected DAP offtake during the current Rabi season is about 945,000 tonnes, leaving a closing balance of 236,000 tonnes for the next Kharif season.

On the other hand, the urea sales dropped by 7.8pc to 598,000 tonnes in January 2022 when compared to 649,000 tonnes in the corresponding month of last year due to its availability issues.

Cumulatively, during the first four months of the current Rabi 2021-22 (October-January), urea offtake was 2,284,000 tonnes, down by 7.7 percent compared to the same time frame of Rabi 2020-21. In the international market, FOB bulk China urea prices fluctuated around $620-875/tonne. While urea prilled bulk Middle East price was quoted at $620 to 864/tonne. The price of imported urea was in the range of Rs. 6,958 to Rs. 9,453 per 50 kg bag.

Province-wise, urea offtake decreased by 30pc and 52pc in Sindh and Balochistan, respectively. While both in Punjab and KPK offtakes witnessed an increase of 3pc. As per the report, Urea offtake during current Rabi 2021-22 is expected to be 3,195,000 tonnes, against the total availability of 3,489,000 tonnes, leaving behind 295 thousand tonnes of opening balance for coming Kharif 2022.

The country’s overall nutrients offtake fell by 8pc to 400,000 tonnes during January 2022 from 435,000 tonnes in the same month last year. Among the nutrients, nitrogen and phosphate offtake decreased by 10.6pc to stand at 328,000 during January 2022. While phosphate and potash offtake went up by 5.4pc and 16.4pc when compared to January 2021.