Swiss Re posts profit despite natural disasters, Covid

Reinsurer Swiss Re on Friday said it returned to profit in 2021 thanks to a rebound in its property and casualty business, despite high payouts for natural disasters and Covid-19 deaths. The Zurich-based company posted a net profit of $1.4 billion (1.2 billion euros) last year against a loss of $878 million in 2020 caused by payouts and sums put aside for pandemic-linked costs. Its property and casualty business made a profit of $2.1 billion even as natural disaster losses amounted to $2.4 billion, with a cold snap in the United States, Hurricane Ida and floods in Europe. Swiss Re, which provides financial protection to insurance companies, saw its life and health reinsurance business make a net loss of $523 million as claims linked to Covid-19 deaths rose to almost $2 billion. It expects its property and casualty business to keep improving in 2022. Financial officer John Dacey said the company was “watching very closely” the risk of cyberattacks as the West slaps sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Swiss Re has insurance activities in Russia, but Dacey said its investment exposure was “modest” and that it was “too early” to predict exposure or losses.













