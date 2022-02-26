Bitcoin gains 11.21pc to $39,343 as cryptos bounce back

The cryptocurrency market bounced back on Friday, with market capitalisation gaining 11.3 percent to reach $1.84 trillion. As of 1330 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gained 11.21 percent to reach $39,343. With this massive increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $745 billion. Bitcoin shed 2.7 percent during the last seven days.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, gained 14.08 percent to reach $2,712. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $319 billion. Ether has shed 5.5 percent of its value over the last seven days.

Similarly, XRP price went 11.91 percent up to reach $0.714. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $71.4 billion with this increase. XRP has shed 6.7 percent during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price went 14.80 percent up to reach $0.881. Its market capitalisation has reached $29 billion with this increase. ADA shed 13.5 percent in the past seven days.

Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price gained 13 percent to reach $0.126. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $16.7 billion. DOGE has shed 8.9 percent during the last seven days. US President Joe Biden said that the United States will block five of the biggest Russian banks following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The cryptocurrency market has seen a rebound following new sanctions imposed on Russia. The entire cryptocurrency market capitalisation has seen a swift rebound following Biden’s latest announcement of imposing sanctions on Russia. On February 24, the crypto market cap fell to a swing low at $1.15 trillion and quickly bounced back by 14% to $1.73 trillion on February 25.

However, the optimistic outlook for the markets could be short-lived. According to a report by Bloomberg, Russian billionaires could potentially circumvent any US sanctions by using cryptocurrencies to purchase goods and services and continue to make investments outside countries that are experiencing economic impacts due to the invasion. If a wealthy individual is concerned that their assets may be frozen to sanctions, they can hold their wealth in the leading cryptocurrency to be protected from such actions.