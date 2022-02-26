IT exports in seven months remain highest ever at $1.487b

The country has reported the highest IT and telecom services exports in the first seven months of the current financial year, showing a growth of 32.65 percent. Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, for the period July 2021 to January 2022 during FY2021-22 surged to $1.487 billion as compared to $1.121 billion during the same period in FY 2020-21. In January 2022, the ICT export remittances stood at $185 million, with a growth rate of 14.2 percent compared to $162 million in January 2021. However, the export remittances in January were $66 million lower than in December 2021. The net exports for July 2021 to January 2022 during FY2021-22 stood at $1.116 billion, which is 75.05 percent of $1.487 billion in exports. Last year, for the same period, the net exports stood at $804 million, which was 71.72 percent of $1.121 billion in exports. The growth in exports value of the sector is evident that the local and multinational IT companies are delivering a good number of orders to the foreign clients in different countries.













