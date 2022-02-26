Inflation rises 0.51pc for second straight week

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation increased for the second straight week by 0.51 percent while it surged 15.90 percent on yearly basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the SPI-based weekly inflation registered an increase for the week ended on February 24, 2022, the second week in a row, after registering an increase of 0.22 percent in the preceding week.

The weekly inflation for the lowest income group (Q1) witnessed an increase of 0.34 percent, while it went 12.33 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the same group. Overall for different income groups, the weekly inflation surged from 0.34 percent to 0.54 percent, while it went up from 12.33 percent to 17.34 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to the PBS, the combined index was at 170.47 on February 24, 2022 as compared to 169.61 on February 17, 2022 while the index was recorded at 147.09 a year ago on February 25, 2021.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI with base 2015-16=100 comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country for all expenditure groups/quintiles and combined.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22pc) items increased, prices of 11 (21.56pc) items decreased, and prices of 20 (39.22pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase in the prices of food items including chicken (14.46pc), bananas (3.86pc), tomatoes (3.63pc), mustard oil (2.96pc) and tea prepared (1.72pc), with joint impact of 0.61 percent into the overall SPI for combined group of 0.51 percent.

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of garlic (5.28pc), onions (2.63pc), eggs (2.60pc), potatoes (2.00pc), pulse Moong (0.90pc), LPG (0.76pc), gur (0.75pc), pulse gram (0.27pc), pulse Masoor (0.11pc), and pulse Mash and firewood (0.02pc) each.

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts an increase of 15.90pc, including tomatoes (366.42pc), LPG (57.12pc), garlic (51.69pc), mustard oil (50.74pc), petrol (42.28pc), cooking oil 5-litre (41.81pc), vegetable ghee 1-kg (38.36pc), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (38.11pc), washing soap (37.78pc), pulse Masoor (36.94pc) and diesel (32.26pc), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powdered (36.30pc), pulse Moong (29.33pc), sugar (5.36pc), onions (4.04pc), potatoes (3.71pc) and eggs (0.61pc).