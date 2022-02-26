Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia, freeze assets

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced to impose sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions and semiconductor imports, as G7 leaders agreed to punish Moscow economically for invading Ukraine. The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault on Thursday. Kishida said the world’s third-largest economy planned “asset freezes and the suspension of visa issuance for Russian individuals and organisations” as well as asset freezes “targeting Russian financial institutions”. “Thirdly, we will sanction exports to Russian military-related organisations and exports to Russia of general-purpose goods such as semiconductors and items on a restricted list based on international agreements,” he said. Kishida did not detail the scale of the sanctions or which individuals and institutions would be targeted, although local media said Bank Rossiya, Promsvyazbank and Russia’s economic development bank VEB would be hit. Semiconductors are essential components in products ranging from cars to gaming consoles, and are in short supply worldwide. Japan and Russia have complex relations and did not sign a peace treaty after the Second World War because of a lingering dispute over four islands claimed by Moscow in the closing days of the conflict. The islands, off the coast of Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, are known as the southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.













