Lahore Qalandars defeat Islamabad United by six runs in thriller to qualify for PSL VII final

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by six runs in a high-octane eliminator II to roar into the final of the Pakistan Super League VII at Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday night. Lahore will face Multan Sultans in the final at the same venue on Sunday (tomorrow). Islamabad, while chasing, could not surpass the winning target of 169 and were all out in 19.3 overs, six runs short of qualifying for the final after one of the finest and thrilling contests of the PSL VII.

Pual Sterling, who returned to the franchise after a national duty, smacked Shaheen Shah Afridi for 14 runs in the first over. But Shaheen roared back brilliantly in the third over as he dismissed him as well as Will Jacks for zero with Haris Rauf taking catches on both occasions.Shadab Khan was also dismissed for 14, and Liam Dawson was also sent packing for 12 runs. At that point, Lahore had advantage and it seemed that they would win with ease. But Azam Khan and Alex Hales forged a dazzling 79-run partnership which brought Islamabad back into the game. They both played sensibly, hitting boundaries as well as rotating the strike.But brilliant fielding brought Lahore back into the game when Halescut the ball and tried to take a single and Rauf’s brilliant direct hit sent Azam back to pavilion for 40 runs off 28 balls with two sixes and three fours.Hales (38) was also removed just after Azam when Kamran Ghulam took a great jumping catch off Rauf’s bowling.

The topsy-turvy match also took another turn when Asif Ali got the reprieve as Shaheen dismissed him but overstepped. Asif then hit a six to bring the game closer and was dismissed by Rauf for 25 runs when Islamabad were eight runs behind.The remaining batsmen were unable to help their team. Hasan Ali (6), Mohammad Wasim(5) and WaqasMaqsood(zero)) went cheaply. For Lahore, Rauf claimed 2-31, Shaheen 2-32, Zaman Khan 2-32 two and David Wiese one for 20.

Earlier, Wiese’s three sixes and one four in the last over helped Lahore post a fighting 168-run total in the do-or-die contest.Lahore after deciding to bat first, got off to the poor start as in-form Fakhar Zaman was removed by Liam Dawson who bowled a brilliant new-ball spell.After that, Abdullah Shafique (52 off 28 balls with four boundaries and three sixes)with Kamran forged a crucial 73-run stand for the third wicket to give stability to their innings against Islamabad’s good bowling attack.Ghulam rotated the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking (30 off 26 balls), while Abdullah put the opponents’ bowlers to the sword.

After Abdullah’s dismissal by Waqas, Islamabad had the upper hand over Lahore as they made it difficult for their batsmen to score quick runs.

Islamabad also displayed brilliant fielding as Harry Brook was run-out by a brilliant throw from Wasim, and Samit Patel was caught by Muhammad Huraira who took a brilliant running catch.It was in the last over when Wiese went rampant with big hits to take Lahore to a fighting total.

In terms of bowling, Dawson was brilliant with figures of 2-24, Wasim picked two, while Shadab and Waqasclaimed one wicket apeice.