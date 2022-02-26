Islamabad Eat 2022 kicks off in the capital

As the world is slowly getting back to normal since the outbreak of Covid-19, the biggest and most anticipated food festival is back after a two-year gap, with tight SOPs and a fully vaccinated staff – making it all the more exciting for residents of the twin cities because it’s that one festival that foodies wait for all year long.

In its seventh edition this year, the festival is back with an extensive line-up of eateries including many debutants and start-ups that will be exclusively coming to the festival.

Islamabad Eat 2022 opened on Friday and will run until tomorrow (Sunday) at F-9 Park.

Foodies will be able to enjoy a diverse range of cuisines at the festival including Middle Eastern, Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, South Indian and many others. Not to mention a number of delectable desserts, including gelato, waffles, donuts and many more.

Organised by CKO Events Architecture and sponsored by Coca Cola Pakistan, the three-day event is set to host over 60 food stalls, selected with the utmost diligence from hundreds of applicants. Powered by the Eat Cloud Kitchen, the festival will be featuring a wide range of continental and desi dishes including biryani, burgers, BBQ, pizza, loaded fries, brownies, snacks, smoothies, pasta, khausuey and much more.

Apart from a meticulously curated selection of food, this year’s Islamabad Eat will also have an amazing lineup of music performances, including Coke Studio superstars like Hasan Raheem, Talal Qureshi, Karakoram, Bilal Saeed among others.

With new eateries being a big chunk of the total participants this year, we’re excited to see what they bring to the party.