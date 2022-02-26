Hrithik Roshan set to marry Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan and his alleged girlfriend Saba Azad might tie the knot soon.

The Krrish actor has been making appearances with Saba for quite some time now and as a source claims, the couple is planning to get married soon.

A report by Bollywood Life suggests that the actor is ‘very serious’ about Saba. It even claims that the two met on Twitter three months ago.

“Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married,” the report said.

“However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more,” the report further reads.

The news portal also stated, “Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him.”

The due even had lunch together on Sunday at an Indian homestyle Kerala cuisine catering service Nair on Fire, which shared a post on their Instagram with the 48-year-old actor and Saba claiming to have served them.

Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan also took to the photo sharing app to post a family photo taken the same day which features Saba.

“Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low key,” the report by Bollywood Life added.

The report even cites that the couple will have an intimate wedding.

“Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani,” the report concluded.