Gigi, Kendall, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine

People from all over the world have reacted to the emerging crisis in eastern Europe, after Russia announced a ‘full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military invasion in the east of the country. Explosions and blasts have struck cities across the country including the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and the capital Kiev.

Countries, including the US and UK, have announced sanctions against Russia. The escalating crisis has prompted a wave of reactions from popular celebrities, condemning Russia’s attack.

Model Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, singer Cardi B and other have taken to their social media handles and reacted to the attacks.

In an Instagram Story, Gigi, 26, wrote, “My heart is hurting for Ukraine and all those affected by this unimaginable reality. Putin’s actions are threat to every Democratic country in the world and must be stopped.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kendall also voiced her opinion via IG Story and wrote, “prayers for Ukraine.”

“What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid,” wrote Stephen King in a widely-shared post on Twitter. “You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do.”

Cardi B also re-shared her tweet from earlier the week that reads, “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about who’s really getting affected besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.” TV presenter Piers Morgan tweeted, “This is an act of war by a bully-boy thug who doesn’t think the rest of the world has the guts or will to stop him… Shameful.”