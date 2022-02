A woman in Lahore has sued her designer for not delivering her lehenga on time. She had ordered a lehenga and party outfits, which were supposed to be delivered a day before her daughter’s wedding. The complainant, seeking over Rs5 million in compensation, claims that she was “distressed” and had to shell out Rs300,000 to get another lehenga for the event. The consumer court has issued a notice to the designer and directed them to appear on March 24, 2022.