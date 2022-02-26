Salman Khan rocks the black leather jacket in style as he heads out for ‘Dabangg’ tour

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the leading stars of Bollywood. The 56-year-old actor has done memorable films like Hum Aapke hai Kaun, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the Tiger franchise as well as Dabangg. In fact, the actor has been also been organising the Dabangg tour- a series of performances by him and other celebrities.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg The Tour reloaded was the last event by the team as they took over Dubai in the month of December last year. Now, they are already gearing up to perform once again at Dubai Expo in February 25. Earlier in the day, the paparazzi clicked Salman at Mumbai airport as he headed for the Dabangg tour in Dubai.

Salman Khan was seen wearing a blue t-shirt and paired it up with black jeans. He threw a black leather jacket to complete his look. He looked handsome and dapper. Salman also acknowledged the paparazzi at the airport and smiled at the cameras.

Pooja Hedge will be making her Da-bangg Tour debut this time. Sonakshi Sinha and Saie Manjrekar will also be a part of the tour, along with Disha Patani. Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa, and Ayush Sharma will join as well. However, Sunil Grover, who is recovering from heart surgery and Katrina Kaif who has other commitments will not be a part of the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently finished the Delhi schedule of his upcoming movie Tiger 3 and was spotted at the airport, returning to the bay along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor shot the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is backed by Yash Raj Films.