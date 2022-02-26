Two Hindus promoted to rank of lt colonel

The Pakistan Army has promoted two officers belonging to the Hindu minority community to the rank of lieutenant colonel, it emerged on Friday.

Born in 1981, Major Dr Kailash Kumar hailing from Sindh’s Tharparkar district commissioned in the army in 2008.

Major Dr Anil Kumar aged around 40 years is a resident of Sindh’s Badin district and got commission in the army in 2007.

Both the officers have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Reacting to the development Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) chief Dr Ramesh Kumar wrote on his official Twitter handle: “Heartiest congratulation to promotion of 2 Hindu Officers to Lt. Colonel Rank.”

Earlier in February, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens and it is the job of the state to protect them, the military had said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief expressed these remarks during a visit to Nagarparkar, Sindh’s Tharparker district, where he spent the day with troops and was also briefed by the local commander on operational readiness of the formation.

While interacting with troops, the ISPR said, General Qamar appreciated their state of morale and motivation for fulfilment of the assigned mission.