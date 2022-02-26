Veteran nationalist Dr Hayee Baloch dies in accident

Veteran Baloch nationalist Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch passed away in a road accident in Faisalabad on Friday, said local media reports.

Dr Baloch, one of the most prominent Baloch politicians, became a member of the National Assembly in the 1970s. He had also served as the president of the National Party and later formed his own party, the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2018.

He remained a political ally of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti and Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal and played an important role in the politics of Balochistan.

The media reports stated that Dr Baloch was on his way to Bahawalpur when his vehicle met an accident, resulting in his death. The body of the veteran politician will be taken back to Balochistan for final rites. Former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik expressed grief over the demise of his former colleague. He expressed grief over the death of Dr Baloch, calling it an irreparable loss to the Baloch nationalist movement. The veteran leader was born in 1945 in the Chlgari area of district Kachi in Bhag tehsil. He got his basic education from Bhag Kachi and later did his MBBS from Karachi.