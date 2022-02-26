Pak embassy in Ukraine asks students to reach Ternopil

The embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine on Friday advised all Pakistani students to reach Ternopil for evacuation.

All Pakistani students have been asked to reach “as soon as possible” at Ternopil, the Foreign Office said. The Pakistan embassy’s focal person is also available for facilitation of Pakistani students in Kyiv (Cell No +380681734727 ).

The details of focal person in Ternopil are Dr. Shahzad Najam (Cell No. +380632288874 and +380979335992.

The trains are functioning and tickets are available from Kharkiv to Lviv/ Ternopil.

In cities where public transport is not available at the moment, all students are informed that embassy has tasked concerned Honorary Education Consultant for arranging transportation and bringing students to Ternopil.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar has said that the government is working to ensure the safe evacuation of all Pakistani nationals stranded in Ukraine. The embassy said in a statement that 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are residing in Ukraine and have been asked to relocate to safer regions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Embassy in Ukraine announced in a tweet that Ukraine’s airspace is closed while the Embassy is communicating with Pakistani students who were unable to leave earlier than advised. PIA chief Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik on Friday talked to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Major General (retd) Noel Israel Khokhar and discussed different options to evacuate the Pakistani students stranded there due to the prevailing situation. The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in a tweet, said currently the airspace of Ukraine was closed but various options were being worked out for safe evacuation of the Pakistani students.

He expressed confidence to find ‘a way’ in that regard and the national flag carrier was just a call away to carry out the airlift operation.

“I spoke to HE Gen Noel, our ambassador in Ukraine, he was wide awake with his full team in embassy, discussed various options to recover our students through #PIA, airspace is closed but working out various options In Sha Allah, we shall find a way, PIA is a call away,” he tweeted.