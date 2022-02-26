SCBA challenges Registrar’s objections on plea against lifetime disqualification

The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on Friday challenged the Registrar Office’s objection against lifetime disqualification of lawmakers. The Supreme Court’s Registrar Office had returned the SCBA’s constitution petition by raising several objections. The SC office had stated that the matter had already been settled by five judges of a larger bench. Likewise, the objection was also raised on the locus standi of the petitioner. The petition filed by SCBA President Ahsan Bhoon had contended that the disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) should be applied in cases of an election dispute.













