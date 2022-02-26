PRCS, TRC sign MoU for repatriation of 3000 Pakistanis

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Turkish Red Crescent have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate repatriation of 3000 Pakistanis stranded in Turkey.

PRCS Chairman AbrarulHaq and Turkish Red Crescent President DrKerem KINK signed the MoUin Turkey. Both dignitaries also exchanged mementos on this occasion.

As per the agreement signed, PRCS will coordinate with the Turkish Red Crescent, to facilitate repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Turkey. PRCS in collaboration with TRC, will also provide livelihood and financial assistance to these Pakistanis upon their arrival in Pakistan. This is a first of kind and unique initiative in the history of Pakistan under which the stranded Pakistanis, will be provided livelihood and financial assistance so that they can live a normal life again in Pakistan after their return to their homeland.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman AbrarulHaq said that PRCS is serving the suffering humanity to the best of its capability and without any discrimination. He said Turkey has always stood side by side with people of Pakistan through thick and thin. He also paid rich tributes to the TRC for their generous support and long-term partnership with the PRCS in humanitarian interventions in the last decades. “The TRC has always fulfilled its commitment to support PRCS as a reliable partner in case of any disaster, emergency or provision of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities,” he said.

AbrarulHaqsaid that the PRCS raised the humanitarian concerns of vulnerable Pakistani migrants living abroad, and is in contact with the relevant government authorities to address their situation and their repatriation to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Red Crescent President DrKerem KINK said relations between Pakistan and Turkish are time-tested. He said PRCS-TRC relationship has a history spanning over decades. “With each passing day, the cooperation is getting stronger. With signing of this MoU, the bilateral collaboration will get a fresh boost,” he added.

Later, PRCS delegation led by Chairman AbrarulHaq visited different departments of TRC including Disaster Management, Logistics, First Aid and Blood Donation and acknowledged the humanitarian efforts being undertaken by TRC. PRCS Secretary General and TRC senior officials were also present on the occasion.