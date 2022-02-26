MoU signed to promote cooperation in e-commerce

To promote Pak-China cooperation in cross-border e-commerce, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, Shenzhen, China and Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Hunza, Pakistan.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the MoU was signed by Muhammad Mustafa, Deputy Secretary General of Overseas Finance & Law of Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, and Imam Dade, President of Hunza Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, so as to form a comprehensive cooperative partnership between both sides

According to Wang Xin, President of Shenzhen Cross-border E-commerce Association, thisMoU is to bridge the gap for both sides and to promote the development of the local logistics industry.

It aims to provide a platform for information exchange and cooperation for enterprises in e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing and service trade of Pakistan and China.

As per the MoU, the two sides will strengthen cooperation in information exchange regarding customs, education, industry, law and other non-confidential policies. Also, more conferences, seminars, exhibitions, and other activities will be organized by both sides in days to come.

In terms of cooperation in research and consulting project on cross-border e-commerce, both sides will carry out research and cooperation in the fields of cross-border e-commerce, talent incubation, industrial parks, free trade zones, transportation, infrastructure and logistics.