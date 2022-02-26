More than 50,000 Ukrainians flee country in 48 hours: UN

Tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion less than two days ago, the United Nations refugee chief said Friday. Already on Thursday, the UN refugee agency warned that some 100,000 people had been displaced inside the country, and on Friday it said large numbers were fleeing into neighbouring countries. “More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours — a majority to Poland and Moldova,” FilippoGrandi said in a tweet. “And many more are moving towards its borders,” he said, offering “heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open and welcoming refugees”. In a separate tweet, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees voiced particular thanks to Moldovan President Maia Sandu “for allowing people fleeing Ukraine to cross safely the border with Moldova”. “We at UNHCR will do our utmost to help mobilise international support as you receive and host them,” he said. His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin early Thursday defied Western warnings and launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, Ukrainian forces were fighting off Russian troops in the capital Kyiv on the second day of a conflict that has already claimed dozens of lives.













