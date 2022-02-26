Russia barred from Euro vision over Ukraine invasion

Russian entertainers will not be permitted to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest following the invasion of Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union said Friday.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the EBU said in a statement.

In addition to barring any Russian act from participating, Russia residents will also be blocked from voting in the kitschy competition.

“They are completely excluded from the whole event,” an EBU spokesman told AFP.

The announcement came after Russia on Thursday launched a full-scale invasion of its western neighbour.

EBU said it had consulted widely among its membership before reaching the decision.

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,” its statement stressed.

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

The 66th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest is set to be held in May in Turin after the victory of lederhosen-wearing Italian rockers Maneskin in 2021.