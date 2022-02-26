Need of the Hour

That the highest, most preeminent council in the country has finally decided to take a discomforting bull by its horns is a landmark achievement on its own. However, it can only be fully celebrated when the state comes down heavy-handed on the menace of out-of-court settlements in rape cases and emphasises making an example out of anyone found having wronged the “most vulnerable” of its citizens. What more ordeal could someone who has already borne the brunt of the most dehumanising subjugation go through when (s)he is expected, at times forced, to mediate with the attackers? Not only does it eat away the already battered dignity of a victim, but even makes a mockery out of the justice system they have dared to pin their hopes on. Last year, the Indian Supreme Court’s controversial suggestion of marriage as a reprehensible payoff for rape had turbo-charged a fierce debate where the offence was said to not be a matter open to compromise between two parties who could settle it whichever they like. Such insinuations have repeatedly been made by activists at home, who propose declaring rape cases as offences against the state. Against the big money and strong social connections that many of the accused enjoy, such measures remain the only respite that hapless complainants might take some solace in. Pakistan’s measly conviction rate despite disturbingly high rates of gender-based violence stands at less than three per cent, which is in stark contrast to an often-touted iron-clad resolve to protect “our mothers, sisters, daughters, wives and children.”

National agencies are seen rattling out of complacency every single time some horrendous violation triggers an outrage with an emphatic finger waved here, and a placard raised there. However, such knee-jerk responses can only help fight fires, not prevent them in the first place. More important remains the need to strike at the root of the discord on societal, legal and institutional grounds. While our largely patriarchal society is perpetually stuck in the quagmire of rape charges being fabricated accusations (remember General Musharraf’s foolproof plan for Canadian citizenship?), the doorways of justice might also benefit from a little more teeth in their arsenal. *