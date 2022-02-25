You can win an SUV with Shell Helix!

Shell has announced, through a recent advert featuring the charming Ahad Raza Mir, that they are giving away two SUVs along with many other amazing prizes.

A great offer that should not be missed!

Shell is synonymous with trust, great performance and quality in every household. If you love your car then you surely understand the importance of maintaining and taking care of it, from the inside out. Shell Helix has been notable support for many over the years and is still a top choice amongst car lovers.

To give back to the consumers and show their appreciation, Shell has announced a great offer where the participants will get a chance to win two SUVs amongst other things. The process will be very simple. After procuring the Shel Helix pack you just need to scratch the code in the front, give a missed call on the number mentioned on the pack and as soon as you get a call back you share your code and enter the lucky draw.

Many will get lucky by winning great prizes and two special individuals will become owners of brand-new SUVs, all thanks to Shell Helix. Don’t wait, go enter now.

