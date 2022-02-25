Rain lashes different parts of country; to continue on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Light to moderate rain lashed different parts of the country on Friday and turned the weather cold, compelling the citizens to stay indoors and wear warm clothes to save themselves from chilly weather.

The rain spell along with cloudy weather and strong winds started from Monday night and continued for the fourth consecutive day, decreasing the minimum temperatures. The chilly weather has increased the demand of popular Winter delights including Fritters, Samosas, Chicken Corn Soup, Gajar Ka Halwa, Fish etc. While those thinking of packing their Winter clothes have dropped the idea after the cold wave grips most of the parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred in upper Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Rawalakot 10 mm, Kotli 07, Garhi Dupatta 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar(City 19, Airport13), Kalam 19, Malam Jabba15, Dir (Lower 13, Upper 10), Saidu Sharif 11,Mirkhani 08, Drosh 05,Balakot,Cherat, Kakul 03,Bannu, Chitral 01, 01 Punjab: Joharabad 37, Noor Pur Thal 16, Chakwal 09, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 06, Shamsabad 01), Sargodha05, Islamabad (Zero point 04,Bokra, Golra, Saidpur 01), Jhelum 02 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 12 inches , Kalam 6.5 inches and Murree 4 inches. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -07 C, Malam Jabba -04, Gupis, Kalam, Skardu, Astore, Hunza -03, Pulwama, Baramulla -02, Bagrote and Shopian -01 C. During the next 24 hours, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to move northeastwards in the next 24 hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.