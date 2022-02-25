Commander of banned outfit killed

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and district police in an encounter with terrorists killed the commander of banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Bali Khaliyar group Mohammad Luqman, the spokesman of district police confirmed here Friday.

He said that CTD and district police acting on a tip-off received from the security forces regarding presence of terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Bali Khaliyar group in Sheikh Haider area of Tehsil Darazinda here conducted raid. The terrorists of the banned outfit opened fire at the police and CTD officials and during exchange of fire the commander got injured and managed to escape the scene along with his accomplices.

The police continued to chase the terrorists and later found the body of Luqman from hills of Kiri Shamozai. He was involved in kidnapping for ransom, terrorist attacks on security forces and police, kidnapping and killing of Police official Zardad Khan in Khoi Bahara area here.