Former Olympian Rashid-ul-Hasan faces 10 – year ban

LAHORE: Ex-Olympian Rashid-ul-Hasan has served a lawful notification on the Pakistan Hockey Federation against the 10-year boycott the PHF imposed on him recently for what it figured offensive Criticism against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the player via social media.

In the legal notice, the 62-year-old Rashid said the PHF had no legitimate position to force such a prohibition on a citizen, who had no active role, within its limit. Rashid had said he had likewise presented an answer to protect his side against the second notification served on him by the PHF. Rashid had given 15 days to the PHF to change his complaints.