Consultative meeting held on development projects in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan has said that solid measures would be made to complete development projects in the area within the stipulated time frame.

He expressed these views during a consultative meeting held in connection with the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP Phase II) held in Miranshah, the headquarter of North Waziristan, under the direction of the provincial government in which new development projects within the district were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Riaz Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Miranshah, heads of all-line departments, journalist community and elders of Utmanzai tribes.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan briefed the jirga members on the development projects completed in North Waziristan under the AIP program during the last three years.

On this occasion, tribal elders Malik Nasrullah Khan, Malik Mohammad Rehman, Malik Yarma Jan, Malik Eid Mohammad, Noor Bahram journalist, youth representatives and representatives of the business community of Miranshah sub-division appreciated the consultative process for AIP Phase 2 and presented their suggestions.

The elders suggested the upgradation of Miranshah Hospital (Kidney Dialysis Center, Thalassemia Center, Blood Bank), compensation payment for Miranshah Datta Khel Bazaar and other bazaars, special development package for Datta Khel, trade promotion on Ghulam Khan border and establishment of border market and Ghukam Khan for promotion of trade.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan said that the suggestions of all the participants would be sent to the provincial government in the form of a report so that these suggestions would be included in the AIP Phase II which would prove to be an important chapter and milestone in the development of the area.

At the end of the program, prayers were offered for the country’s integrity and prosperity.