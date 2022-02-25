Fawad supports PECA, urges collective efforts for media sector reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said he ‘fully’ supported the implementation of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) as ‘toying with public dignity’ was being committed on social media.

He, in a tweet, invited critics to bring improvement in the PECA but opposing the law’s existence or implementation in total was unjustified. “This is not a political but a social issue, and political parties should come together for media reforms,” he said.

PECA قانون کی مکمل حمائیت کرتا ہوں سوشل میڈیا پر لوگوں کی عزتوں سے کھلواڑ کیا جا رہا ہے قانون کو بہترکرلیں لیکن یہ کہنا کہ کوئ قانون نہ ہو یاایسا قانون ہو جو نافذ ہی نہ ہو سکےبالکل بےتکی بات ہے یہ سیاسی نہیں سماجی معاملہ ہےاور سیاسی جماعتوں کو میڈیا اصلاحات کیلئےاکٹھا ہونا چاہئیے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 25, 2022