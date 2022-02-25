Pak embassy in Ukraine asks students to reach Ternopil for evacuation

ISLAMABAD: On Friday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar has said that the government is working to ensure the safe evacuation of all Pakistani nationals stranded in Ukraine, Radio Pakistan reported.

The embassy said in a statement that 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are residing in Ukraine and have been asked to relocate to safer regions.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine advised all Pakistani students to reach Ternopil for evacuation.

All Pakistani students have been asked to reach “as soon as possible” at Ternopil, the Foreign Office said.

The Embassy of Pakistan is fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine. Contact details of the Embassy are as follows: Email:

parepkyiv@gmail.com Cell Nos: +380636965523

+380636968264

+380638282984

The Pakistan embassy’s focal person is also available for the facilitation of Pakistani students in Kyiv (Cell No +380681734727 ).

The details of the focal person in Ternopil are Dr. Shahzad Najam (Cell No. +380632288874 and +380979335992.

The trains are functioning and tickets are available from Kharkiv to Lviv/ Ternopil.

In cities where public transport is not available at the moment, all students are informed that the embassy has tasked the concerned Honorary Education Consultant with arranging transportation and bringing students to Ternopil.