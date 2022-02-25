Daily Times

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 25 more deaths,1,122 new cases in last 24 hours

Web Desk

On Friday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,122 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,506,450. However, the overall death toll climbed to 30,139.

Moreover, a total of 41,142 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 1,122 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 2,550 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at  1,414,979.

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 61,332.

On the other, 566,505 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,395 in Punjab, 215,743 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,169 in Islamabad, 35,316 in Balochistan, 42,874 in Azad Kashmir and 11,448 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

