Loud explosions heard in central Kyiv: AFP

Kyiv: Two loud blasts were heard in the centre of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early Friday, an AFP journalist said, a day after Russian troops launched an invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems.

Russian forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the West responded with punishing sanctions.

On Thursday, Russia’s paratroopers wrested control of the Gostomel airfield, on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv, after swooping in with helicopters and jets from the direction of Belarus.