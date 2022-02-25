SHC directs DIG to submit report about appointments

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court has directed DIG Hyderabad Peer Muhammad Shah to submit a report about the appointments of police constables, drivers, and other staff through a 2017 advertisement.

According to details, the bench of justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar and

justice Umer Sial asked the DIG to submit a report about the recruitment within a week to the Additional Registrar of the SHC.

The petitioners Yasir, Willayat and 28 others apprised the court that they passed all the stages of tests for the recruitment following the 2017 advertisement.

However, they added, the provincial government had kept the process of appointment on hold for the last 3 years.

The hearing was adjourned to March 30.