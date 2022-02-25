Brent, WTI, Sokol breach $100 a barrel mark

Oil prices jumped on Thursday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with international benchmark Brent crude and US futures both surpassing $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 amid concerns about disruptions to global energy supply. As of 1210 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, gained $8.17 (+8.44 percent) to reach $105.01 a barrel. Brent in the intra-day trade rose to $105.36 a barrel. On the other hand, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price reached $99.52 a barrel, up by $7.42 (+8.06 percent). The US WTI futures in the intra-day trade climbed at $100.10.

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $97.94 a barrel with an increase of 3.88 percent, Arab Light was available at $100.29 a barrel with an increase of 4.57 percent and the price of Russian Sokol went up to $101.32 a barrel with 3.33 percent increase.

In view of the soaring crude oil prices, the rates of petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to increase by up to Rs7 a litre. The sources privy to the matter said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine may impact the petrol prices in Pakistan.

If the oil prices remain at $100 per barrel till March 1 in the global market, then the price of petroleum products in Pakistan may increase up to Rs7 per litre, said the sources within the oil industry. Earlier, the OGRA chief had hinted at a further hike in petroleum prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday after months of military buildup along the border they both share. The attack came days after the Kremlin leader formally recognised the independence of two pro-Moscow separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The United States, Canada, Britain, the European Union, Australia and Japan were among the countries to announce the first wave of sanctions against Russia earlier this week, targeting banks and wealthy individuals. A second barrage of measures is widely expected shortly.

However, experts are of the view that there may not be an immediate disruption to supply despite Russia’s attack. They said that Europe and Russia are very interconnected when it comes to energy, and each side is reliant on the other. The US and the West will probably not impose sanctions specifically on energy flows, they opined.

They said that the US is unlikely to impose sanctions on the Russian energy market because this would mean significant pain for even US consumers, as the United States imports Russian oil. On escalations in Ukraine, Goldman Sachs said in a report that the impact on energy prices should be limited.

“While Europe imports a large share of its natural gas consumption from Russia, the US is a net exporter of natural gas and any spillover effects on US gas prices should be modest,” analysts at the Wall Street bank said. “Our commodities strategists also expect only a modest impact on oil prices, though they see the risks as skewed to the upside because the oil market is already tight,” they added.