Businessmen for enhancing Pak-Kazakh trade

The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is very much low, which needs to be enhanced This was stated by a business delegation from Kazakhstan during its visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin led the delegation that included representatives from the construction, education, food, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Kazakhstan attaches great importance to diplomatic and trade relations with Pakistan. Thirty years ago, on this very day, diplomatic relations were established on the occasion of the visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Pakistan,” said Yerzan Kistafin.

A business council is being formed comprising two members from the chamber, he said, adding that cooperation between the business community and the private sector is needed to enhance bilateral trade relations.

The visit of today’s trade delegation is part of efforts for bringing the business community of two countries closer. On this occasion, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf said that the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Kazakhstan is less than one million dollars.