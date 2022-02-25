Anglo American profit soars on high metals prices

Mining giant Anglo American on Thursday revealed that its net profit more than quadrupled last year as global economic recovery stimulated demand and prices for raw materials. Profit after tax rallied to $8.6 billion in 2021 from $2 billion a year earlier, Anglo American said in a results statement. Revenue soared 63 percent to $41.6 billion. “We recorded strong demand and prices for many products as economies recouped lost ground, spurred by government stimulus,” said chief executive Mark Cutifani. He added that demand was particularly strong for copper, platinum group metals and premium quality iron ore. The performance was also buoyed by an improving market for diamonds at its De Beers division.













