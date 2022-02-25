Global debt rises to $303t in 2021 amid pandemic: IIF

Institute of International Finance (IIF) has said that global debt soared to a record $303 trillion in 2021 as governments and non-financial corporations continued to borrow amid low interest rates and persistent pandemic-related uncertainties fuelled by the emergence of new Covid-19 variants. The overall rise of $10t in debt last year, however, was significantly lower than the $33t recorded in 2020 when governments borrowed extensively to fight the pandemic and minimise its impact on their economies, the IIF said in its latest “Global Debt Monitor” report. Governments and non-financial corporations recorded the largest increases in their borrowing last year. Debt outside of the financial sector climbed 4 per cent annually to $233t. However, economic recovery and higher inflation helped the global debt-to-gross domestic product ratio decline to 351 percent last year from a high of more than 360 percent in 2020. This is still 28 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels, the IIF said. “The biggest declines were seen in the mature market corporate sector, both non-financial corporates and financial institutions,” the Washington-based institute said. It added that “75 percent of the countries in our sample saw a decline in debt ratios last year”. More than 80 percent of the overall debt increase came from emerging markets, where total borrowings are fast approaching the $100t mark.













